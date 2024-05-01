Showers that moved back in last evening, move back out this morning as the light rain tapers off from northwest to southeast. Most of the rain is done with by 8am, with the exception of far southeast Mass, where it may take an extra hour or so.



While the rain tapers off pretty quickly, it’ll take longer for the clouds to part ways with us. In fact, with an onshore flow, low clouds hang tough through the morning. By this afternoon, peeks of sunshine do emerge, especially inland, where the breaks of sun will be most widespread. That’s also where temps will be the warmest, near 60. At the coast, we’ll hold the temps down into the lower 50s.

Tomorrow turns out to be mostly dry again aside from a spot shower early in the morning with a warm front, then another isolated passing shower/storm in the mid to late afternoon with a cold front. In between the fronts, there are a lot of dry hours and milder temps. We’ll near 70 inland while staying in the 55-60 range at the coast.

Friday, behind the front, we’ll cool back to similar levels compared to what we have today. Ditto for Saturday. Sunday’s temps are similar too with the chance for a few showers returning to the forecast. Monday and Tuesday look mild, back in the 70s!