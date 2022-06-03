Low clouds, patchy fog and patchy drizzle starts the day as temps run into the mid 50s to kick off this Friday morning. Additionally, we’ll track some scattered light showers through the morning commute, tapering off just before noon. From lunch to dinner time, breaks of sun with drier air move in away from the coast as temps inland head into the 70s. Low clouds may struggle to break closer to the coast as temps there remain cool. Late in the day, we will track some scattered showers/rumble of thunder across northern Worcester County and Southern NH by 5pm, dropping southeast toward I-95 corridor after that.



The weekend forecast overall looks good with low humidity and seasonably warm afternoons. Sunday will be the clearer day, but overall, Saturday is still solid. With that said, we’ll start Saturday off with low clouds and fog that break for sun in the 8-10am timeframe. A mix of sun and clouds prevail the remainder of the day with highs 75-80 inland, near 70 at the coast. There will be a few isolated, quick moving showers that pop up in the afternoon, but only 10-20% of us will catch one. Again, they’ll take up a small portion of the day, so even if you get one, much of the time is rain-free.

Comfy weather continues into early next week with the next chance for some showers and storms not arriving until late Tuesday/Tuesday night.