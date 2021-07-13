What else is new? A few more scattered showers kick off this Tuesday morning as we’ve seen at least a trace of rain in Boston for 15 days in a row. With another .01″ in Boston as of 6am, we’ve picked up 8.9″ for the month, which is now the 3rd wettest July on record. Getting past 2nd place of 9.46″ is likely over the next week, and with so much of the month left, the chance to eclipse the July of 1921 and it’s 11.69″ of rain is certainly there by the end of the month.



While some scattered showers start the day, rain chances do look limited this afternoon and even a few breaks of sun are likely. It’ won’t feel like July though as highs hold in the 60s to low 70s, coolest at the coast.





Temps do warm over the next few days as rain chances run fairly low. An isolated storm is possible late tomorrow, but with temps near 80 and dew points running 70+, it’ll feel like summer again. Thursday and Friday look like solid beach/pool days.





Unfortunately, more scattered showers and storms are possible over the weekend.