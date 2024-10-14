Patchy drizzle and scattered showers start the day, allowing for a damp and dreary kick off to the new week. With that said, it’s not a washout of a day as we’ll catch some dry midday/afternoon breaks of sun as showers become more isolated in nature then. Temps today offer a wide range from 50 to 65 from northwest to southeast.

We’ll chill back into the 30s tonight and a chilly pattern settles in for a few days thereafter. Despite some sun tomorrow and Wednesday, low to mid 50s is the best we can do. Add in a breeze gusting 20-25mph, and it’ll certainly give those mid Fall vibes. Temps at night over the next few night drop back into the 30s. Frost will be most widespread outside of Boston Thursday and Friday mornings with the clear skies and light winds.

Friday afternoon, the warm-up begins with highs back into the mid 60s. By Saturday and Sunday, we’ll push back up to near 70, and likely continue that into early next week.