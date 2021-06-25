We kick off this Friday morning with scattered showers and patches of drizzle as humidity starts to increase again as well. Despite the gloomy, damp start, it’s not an all day washout. In fact, shower chances lower by late morning/lunch time and most of the afternoon is rain-free with some breaks of sun. As dew points return into the mid 60s, we’ll have a much more muggier feel to the air today. Temps this afternoon will be coolest north of Boston, warmest near and south of the Pike.



The heat builds back this weekend as temps head for the 80s tomorrow and near 90 on Sunday. While fog and low clouds start Saturday as well as a stray shower, much of the day will be dry with breaks of sun more prevalent by the afternoon. Sunday is brighter and hotter.

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Mid 90s are likely again inland Wednesday and low 90s Thursday. A hot pattern for sure. Thunderstorm chances next week are highest Wednesday and Thursday in the afternoon. Humidity will remain high next week, and with overnight lows running in the 70s many nights, A/C units will be working overtime.