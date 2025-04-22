After many towns and cities picked up rain overnight, and a good drink for the lawns and those early Spring flowers, we’ll watch the wet weather taper off early. While a lot of low clouds hang around early this morning, breaks of sun start to emerge mid to late morning from northwest to southeast. As the sunshine breaks out, temps take off, running up into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon away from the South Coast. Highs hold in the 50s to low 60s around Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands.

Clear skies and cool air settle in tonight with temps dipping back into the 40s.



Tomorrow looks great with highs in the 60s to low 70 as sunshine wins out.

Highs hold near 70 Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for widespread wet weather arrives on Saturday.