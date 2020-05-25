Damp Start… Warm-Up Ahead

After a blue sky prevailed yesterday, it’s a stark contrast this morning as clouds, areas of fog, and patchy drizzle dominates. The low level moisture is tough to shake, but drizzle and fog becomes less widespread by late morning with some breaks of sun developing midday away from the coast. Temps inland near 70 this afternoon, but hold 55-60 at the coast.



Tomorrow, we’ll start off again with clouds, patchy fog and patchy drizzle. However, conditions improve faster than today as temperatures soar into the 80s inland, 70s at the coast. It’ll be cooler and cloudier during the day at the South Coast as Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands hold in the 60s. That’s pretty much a repeat performance through much of this week.





From Tuesday – Friday, dew points jump into the 60s, allowing for a muggy feel to the air. The next best chance for scattered showers and storms will be Friday and Saturday.