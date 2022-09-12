Patchy sprinkles and showers moved through overnight, leaving a damp ground in their wake to kick off this Monday morning. While many of us have seen any steady rain taper off, some locally heavier showers will continue along/near the south coast through 8am. While showers end for most by mid morning, clouds will be tough to break, although some breaks in the overcast are possible this afternoon, especially northwest of Boston. Temps this afternoon will be warmest across northern Mass and southern NH, where breaks of some sun are most likely. It’ll be humid too with dew points in the upper 60s.



The humidity takes another step up tomorrow, with dew points near 70. That high humidity helps fuel scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves toward us from the west. Highs reach the upper 70s with midday showers and storms becoming more widespread in the afternoon. The main risk from any storm will be localized downpours/street flooding potential and cloud to ground lightning. Although a few storms will be capable of strong wind gusts as well.

Once the front moves through, humidity lowers for Wednesday as we dry out. A secondary front slides through Thursday, rain starved, but will push the humidity and temps down another couple notches to end the week. In fact, a fantastic Fall feel to the air will be with us Thursday afternoon, through Saturday as crisp air features day time temps near 70 and overnight lows in the 40s during that timeframe.