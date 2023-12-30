While we track some damp weather on this Saturday morning, through midday, drier weather is ahead. Spotty drizzle and spotty showers, that grace us this morning, will dry out mid to late afternoon, setting the stage for a pattern change.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be near seasonable levels with dry air and some sun back into the mix. New Year’s Eve temps run in the mid to upper 30s just after sunset to the lower 30s around the time the ball drops and fireworks light up the sky. Enjoy the night as light winds will allow the chill to be a manageable one.