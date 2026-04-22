Today’s our little midweek road bump after starting the week with a great Marathon Monday and a chilly but sunny Tuesday.

Today has more clouds and an overall damp feeling. The thing is, there’s not a ton of RAIN today, but a light spotty shower here, a sprinkle there, mist and drizzle will be the story. Temperatures will be chilly, stuck in the 40s, so the damp feeling with the cooler temperatures make today a little raw feeling.

Tomorrow is a drier and much nicer day. It’s still not 100% dry, but most of the day will be, and most of us will be. There’s a small chance of light, passing shower in the afternoon tomorrow. Other than that, it’ll be a bit breezy with numbers pretty close to where we should be this time of year.

The breeze/wind will back down on Friday, giving us a nice, but cool end to the week. Numbers Friday should head back to the mid and upper 50s inland Friday, but the lack of wind will allow the sea breeze to set up and cool the coast line. Temperatures there on Friday will likely only be around 50°.