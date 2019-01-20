Dangerous Wind Chills Monday

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in effect through Monday evening. Wind chill values will likely be 15 to 25 below zero through the entire day Monday and even extending into Tuesday morning.

Winds will be between 10-20 mph with wind gusts between 35-45 mph. It will feel like 25 below zero in Worcester County on Monday morning. Near Boston, it will feel like 15 below zero.

Things don’t improve through the day. Wind chills remain dangerously cold through the afternoon and evening.

All it takes is 30 min of exposure to develop frostbite with wind chill values between -17º and -35º. If you need to shovel the ice on your sidewalks or driveway, make sure you’re taking breaks.

Some symptoms to look out for are stinging, pins and needles, blue or red skin, and blisters.

It remains very cold through Tuesday mid-day and then temperatures slowly climb into the low 20s. Wednesday and Thursday have temperatures below average in the 40s. Showers develop late in the day on Wednesday and then on and off showers continue through Thursday.