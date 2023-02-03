7Weather- Let’s jump right to it. It’s cold and overnight, the cold air and the gusty NW wind will combine to plummet wind chill values. There’s a Wind Chill Warning for the majority of New England through tomorrow morning. Wind chills will drop near -30 overnight. When wind chills are that low, it only takes 15-20 minutes for frostbite to set in. The best thing you can do is avoid time outdoors. If you have to be outside, dress in layers, especially covering your fingers, toes, ears and nose.

Here’s a closer at the what it will feel like tonight and tomorrow for your area.

This is the coldest air we’ve felt since 2016. The actual temperatures will likely break daily cold records tomorrow, at least for the morning.

Below you can see the trend of temperatures and wind chills through tomorrow. Temperatures start out below freezing and rise into the double digits and teens into the afternoon/evening. It’s the wind chills you want to pay more attention to, because that’s what it will feel like. Wind chills will likely stay below freezing through half of the day. By the evening, there will be less wind and thus you’ll lose the effect any wind would have making temperatures feel chillier. Also of note, there could be some ocean-effect flurries for the Lower Cape tomorrow morning. Since it’s on a northwest wind it will primarily affect Provincetown to Chatham when the wind is still strong in the morning.

The weekend is not a complete loss to the cold! A warm front will lift through Sunday and we’ll get a steady southwest wind to boost temperatures into the 40s. We’ll see some sun mixed with clouds.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll stay mild in the mid/upper 40s through Tuesday. Tuesday will have less wind. Wednesday through Friday looks unsettled with a chance for showers. Right now, models are not in line with the track of a low pressure system late week. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black