Dashing Through The…. Rain?!

With plenty of cold air the last few days, we’ve held onto most of the snow we’ve picked up from last week. And that won’t be changing… at least in the short term.

Today will be a cool and gray day once again. Cloudy skies with temperatures only climbing to the middle 30s.

The good news is once we get through today, we’ll at least start to see more sunshine. Temperatures aren’t in store for a big warm up (yet) but some sun will make a nice change. Still mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a mostly sunny start to the day on Wednesday with increasing clouds through the day.

Once we get through Wednesday, we get a HUGE warm up! Christmas Eve will have highs in the 50s! Unfortunately that surge of warm air comes with rain and wind as well.

Thursday is dry and warm. Temperatures climb to the 50s. Then overnight into Christmas Day we’ll see wind and rain arrive… far from a Silent Night. Some of the wind gusts have the potential to be damaging and the rain will come down in buckets. With snow on the ground, none of the rain will soak into the ground which means we may actually have to watch for a flooding threat. Both because of the heavy rain and melting snow — there’s a lot of water in that snow! The new Christmas carol might go something along the lines of “All I Want for Christmas is a sump pump”.

Once the storm moves out, cold air will crash in. Christmas Day looks like a day when we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and by the evening we’ll be talking temperatures in the 30s. And believe it or not with a night and morning of heavy rain and two days (or at least a day and a half) with temperatures in the 50s, most of our snowpack will likely disappear by next weekend.