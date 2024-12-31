We’ve made it to the end of the yellow brick road and what a final day it is (was). Sunshine, afternoon temps in the low to mid 50s and not a puff of wind. Outstanding. if you are headed out for First Night festivities, bring a coat and rain gear, especially if you plan on being outside around/after midnight. We are still tracking a nuisance rainstorm for late tonight but the storm speed has slowed a bit compared to earlier thoughts (forecasts) and that slightly slower speed may buy us a few more dry hours into late evening. Here is your forecast for First Night:

For Boston, it probably stays dry right up until the new year with showers just arriving between 11pm-1am from south to north and with temps around 40, no concern of ice on those sidewalks or roads….just puddles. Now onto 2025! Our storm will pull away during New Years Day so plan on morning showers and drizzle giving way to cloudy skies. Temps will be cool and raw, hovering in the low to mid 40s for the entire day:

As for the remainder of the week, it begins to turn colder and increasingly windy. Cold, windy days are the worst winter days in my opinion.

That wind on Thursday could be problematic as I think many cities and towns will see occasional gusts over 40mph and perhaps a gust or two over 50mph:

That might be high enough for some localized power disruption. That wind will also begin to drag colder air back into New England. At first, temps which are typical for this time of year but by the weekend, afternoon temps likely won’t reach 32. Brrrr. In fact, early to mid January will not feature any mild days like these last two have been with cold air firmly entrenched across much of the nation east of the Rockies…

One final note, 2024 was pretty quiet in terms of notable weather but myself and Josh Wurster came up with these five weather events:

Alright, that’s a wrap on ’24….Be safe and Happy New Year!

~JR