Day one of our first heat wave of 2024 is done with two more to go. The next two days we’ll kick it up a notch and it’ll be even hotter than yesterday was. Most cities yesterday away from Buzzard’s Bay and the Cape hit 90°, checking off day one of three for our official heat wave.

Today and tomorrow will be day two and three as we soar back to the 90s with feels like temperatures 95-105° today and 97-107° tomorrow. Both days feature an isolated storm chance.

There’s relief on the way for Friday which is great news for the Celtics’ Parade! We’ll start off warm on Friday and cool through the day with an onshore breeze. So when you head out early to get a spot on the route it’ll be warm and humid. By the time the parade is done it’ll be cooler and less humid.

Rain chances the next few days will continue to climb slightly day by day. Each day, with the heat and humidity, will pose the potential for heavy rain and storms, but that doesn’t mean everyone will see a storm. Rain chances increase a bit each day 20-30-40% today through Friday.