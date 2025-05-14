We’re waking up to a cool and comfortable start. Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s. We have partly cloudy skies with light wind, and we’ll keep the mix of clouds and sun with light wind today. High temperatures reach the low/mid 70s inland. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s on the coast.

High pressure is off to our east. Ridging will continue to break down and bring a day-to-day chance of rain. The rain across Pennsylvania and New Jersey this morning will head our way, but we’re not expecting heavy rain amounts.

Today it’s an isolated shower chance and favors areas of western and central Mass. Most of us remain dry, and it will turn out to be a pretty nice day.

Overnight, there will be clouds, some showers and the possibility of fog. Temperatures stay in the mid/upper 50s. Expect a few showers tomorrow morning. There’s still a chance for a spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.

There will be more clouds tomorrow so temperatures will be shy a degree or two of today’s high. Temperatures reach near 70 inland and stay in the 60s on the coast.

Tomorrow through Saturday it will start to feel muggy with dewpoints in the 60s. Friday and Saturday there’s a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures are staying mild. The warmest day will likely be Friday in the upper 70s. Next week will be drier, breezy and cooler in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black