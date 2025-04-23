It was nice out there today with sunshine and mild air! A lot of us reached the low 70s. We’ll continue with the 70s trend the rest of the work week. Not the coast though, that’s where temperatures will be cooler.

Overnight, there will be just a few clouds and light wind. Temperatures will cool to the 40s. From there, we’ll have a lot of April sunshine to warm our temperatures back into the low 70s inland. We’ll climb a degree or two more than today. A southerly breeze will keep temperatures on the coast cooler.

We rebound to the mid/upper 70s Friday. There’ a 10% chance for a spot shower mainly to our north the rest of the work week. The better chance for rain arrives on Saturday.

-MB