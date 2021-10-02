Sunday starts with sunshine and then clouds gradually move in mid-day. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 50s and then highs reach into the low 70s for most areas around lunch time. A front moving through the area allows a northeast wind to kick in, dropping temperatures into the 60s for the second half of the afternoon.

Patriots Game:

Tailgating: Lots of clouds, close to 70º

First Half: Patchy drizzle and temps in the mid 60s

Second Half: Steady, light showers likely and temps in the low 60s

You’ll want to take the rain gear with you on Monday. We’ll have steady rain in the morning and then light on and off showers in the afternoon. It is cool with highs only making it into the low 60s.

Steady rain redevelops Monday night into early Tuesday morning. There will be light showers in the morning, and patchy drizzle throughout the rest of the day. It is another day where you’ll want to take the umbrella with you. Temperatures are cool in the low and mid 60s.

Most areas will get 1-2″ of rain from Sunday night – Tuesday morning.

Things dry out Tuesday night. Rain ends Wednesday but there will still be lots of clouds around with cool highs in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday are looking great with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.