A chilly pattern is in the forecast to start December, as cold air settles in from southern Canada.

Along with the cold air, lake-effect and ocean-effect snow has been ongoing as cold air moves over warm bodies of water.

Although there may be a few of these showers for the Cape and Islands from time to time this week, we’re not expecting anything substantial.

Sunday’s forecast is expected to feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging in the 30s, about 10 degrees below average.

There may be some flurries for the Cape and Islands again tomorrow, but sunshine is expected for most.

Headed to the Pats game? It will be chilly but not too cold for hardy New England fans; maybe Colts fans 😉