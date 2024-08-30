Pretty good, not perfect, but pretty good. That is the theme of the forecast this weekend as many of us try to enjoy the last moments of summer.



While we wake up to a chilly start today, the rebound is nice as highs are very similar to yesterday. That’ll place the temps near 70 at the coast and close to 75 inland. Enjoy the sunshine and low humidity!

Tomorrow, more clouds do mix in with humidity increasing too. It’ll be a warm day with highs close to 80 degrees, so overall, solid pool/beach weather if you’re trying to sneak in another day.

Sunday, dew points run near 70 and temps move up into the lower 80s. With a soupy air mass in place and a cold front sliding in, scattered showers are possible, especially in the morning. We’ll catch many dry breaks through the day too, so it’s not a washout of a day.

As a cold front clears the coast Sunday night, humidity crashes back down, allowing for a bright and comfortably cooler Labor Day.



That air mass has some staying power too as high pressure parks itself near/over us, promoting sunshine and low humidity through the middle part of next week.





