Decent Memorial Day Weekend From Start to Finish

The past few years, we have not see a dry or mild Memorial Day Monday. This year, the pattern looks to change that.

We were off to a beautiful sun-filled start across the region this morning, ahead of clouds and showers that our sliding our way from the Great Lakes Region.

For our Saturday, most of the daytime is dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s, slightly cooler at the S. Coast and the Cape due to an onshore breeze developing in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to fill in by the late afternoon into the early evening, ahead of scattered showers around sunset.

Most of the showers will hold off until later tonight and continue into the overnight. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder.

Showers could linger into early Sunday morning for the Cape and Islands as the showers move out.

By noon, the showers have moved out, but the clouds linger a little longer for the Cape and Islands, farther inland we break out the sunshine, allowing temperatures to heat up…stretching to the mid 80s for areas like the Merrimack Valley.

With that daytime heating, and a cold front trying to impede on the summer-like warm-up for the unofficial start to summer, a few spotty thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon between 3PM to 7PM. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow during that time, just a reminder, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Dry conditions are expected on Memorial Day Monday with highs into the lower 70s.

The next best chance for showers return Tuesday, which will usher in some relief for those allergy sufferers.

The rest of the next work week have shower chances, but we’re not tracking any washouts.