Decent Winter Weekend

Compared to last weekend (when we were bracing the system that brought snow and sleet, followed by a flash freeze), this weekend is shaping up to be a relatively quiet and pleasant one for your outdoor plans.

In comparing today versus tomorrow, today will feature more sunshine, but cooler temperatures overall with highs only into the low 30s.

Sunday features breezy conditions by the afternoon with gusts near 30 MPH, but we will see high temperatures into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We can’t rule out a chance for some showers Sunday, these will be very spotty and if anything, these would hold off until the evening for the Berkshires and the higher elevations.

The next system that we are keeping our eyes on is Tuesday evening into Wednesday, which will start off as light snow Tuesday night before changing over to rain into early Wednesday. As always, this is a few days out so that rain/snow line could shift a bit as we get closer, so be sure to stay tuned for the very latest forecast over the next few days.

Wednesday also features falling temperatures, so a flash freeze is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, as some of the coldest air so far this season moves in for the end of the work week. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will struggle to make it out of the teens, with lows sliding into the single digits.