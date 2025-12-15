The first measurable snow is in the books for many as snow fell through much of Sunday across the area. The heaviest snows were near the immediate coast of the South Shore and across the Cape and Islands, where many spots picked up 3-6″ of snow. Below is a list of snow totals across the area, which includes the first inch of the season in Boston too.





Behind that storm, it certainly feels like we’re in the depths of winter this morning as temps are down in the single digits and teens.

Combined with a strong wind, wind chills run sub 0 for many. While the snow is done falling from the sky, the snow that is on the ground won’t be melting much today and tomorrow as highs struggle to reach the mid 20s today and low 30s tomorrow. With that said, a thaw is on the way as temps warm-up to end the week. In fact, by Friday, we’ll be well into the 50s!

That Friday warm-up comes with a catch though. We’ll track gusty southerly winds Thursday night into Friday morning with a band of rain that moves in out ahead of and along a cold front. Temps will fade fast late Friday into Friday night with a more seasonable weekend ahead. A few showers are possible Sunday morning, but it looks like the bulk of the rain this week is Thursday night into Friday morning.