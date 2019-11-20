Deja, Deja, Deja Vu… Skies Tomorrow Finally Turn Blue

Deja Vu for the morning commute? Yup, more clouds and wet weather is holding on today as low level moisture produces periods of light rain and drizzle. While amounts of rain stay under 0.25″ for most locations, it’ll be enough to keep the roads wet through much of the day. It’ll be a cold rain too with temps stuck near 40 degrees. In fact, with temps in the mid to upper 30s in the Worcester Hills, wet snow occasionally mixes in. No issues expected on the roads though as temps stay above freezing.

Rain tapers off this evening and sunshine is back tomorrow! Wahoo! Highs head up to 45-50 degrees, allowing for a nice November Day overall. Temps then spike into the mid 50s Friday with a busy southwesterly breeze developing. While most of the day is dry, more clouds are mixed in with the sun, and a few late-day isolated showers slide through. Those showers are out ahead of a cold front that’ll move in, providing a chilly, but dry start to the weekend.

The weekend won’t stay dry though as another round of chilly rain and interior wet snow moves in Sunday. The cold rain may linger long enough to keep the kickoff forecast wet at Gillette.