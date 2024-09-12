Copy/paste, rinse/repeat, carbon copy… not matter how you slice it, or what you call it, the pattern does not change much today. For that matter, it doesn’t change much over the next seven days.



After a cool start, temps rebound into the lower 80s inland, 70 at the coast today. Tomorrow, we’ll add a few degrees, mid 80s inland, 70s to near 80 at the coast. A little bit of smoke mixes in tomorrow, giving the sky a bit of a milky appearance vs the deep blue. Although a spot shower can’t be ruled out, they’ll be few and far between. Maybe 5-10% of us pick up on one.

We’ve gone 22 days without measurable rain in Boston, and there’s a good chance well add seven more days to that (assuming Boston misses the isolated shower tomorrow).

The weekend is warm with a bit more humidity. Ocean winds keep the coast cooler, low to mid 70s as we’ll run up into the low 80s inland.

More of the same next week from Monday – Wednesday. 70s coast, 80s inland. By Wednesday, we’ll watch to see an area of low pressure develop off the mid-Atlantic coast. If that moves far enough north, it could bring some wet weather near the end of the workweek next week. If it gets pinned to our south, then it’s more of the same.