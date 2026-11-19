What a day we had for ourselves yesterday as temps topped of in the low to mid 60s with light winds and mostly sunny skies.





Weather so nice, we’ll do it twice? Yup, today looks great. How about thrice? That too as we run into day to day deja vu with Friday’s high also running into the mid 60s.

There will be a little bit more of a breeze Friday, but overall, still a great day.

The weekend starts solid too as temps run near 60 Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds increase Sunday and rain likely arrives by Sunday evening. At that point, we’ll be watching a storm roll up the east coast, either passing near/over us, or just offshore. Widespread rain is in the forecast with localized downpours a possibility too. The chance for 1-3″ of rain is there pending the track of the low. Gusty winds are also possible at the coast. While the system is quick to move, tides are astronomically high Monday morning, some some coastal flooding/splashover will be possible.





