It’s a foggy start to the final day of 2021. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10am from areas west of 95 due to visibilities being reduced down to a quarter of a mile or less.

The fog should lift by midday, but the clouds stick around and we can’t rule out a spot shower / sprinkle. Highs today will rise in the upper 40s.

Tonight, as we count down the hours to the New Year, it should be cloudy and dry for the fireworks at the Boston Common at 7pm as well as when we ring in 2022 at midnight with the fireworks at the Boston Harbor. Temperatures will be around 40° at midnight.

For the first day of 2022, we’ll see some scattered showers around daybreak and then a brief break around midday before more rain swings in for the late afternoon into the evening. The rain could be heavy at times Saturday night. It will be warm with highs in the low 50s.

We have a few showers in the forecast for Sunday, but it won’t be quite as wet as Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be around 50° as a cold front swings in late, which could switch a few of the rain showers to snow showers into early Monday morning.

Speaking of the cold front, much colder air will greet us to kick off the first week of 2022. The sunshine also returns Monday, but highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s (talk about weather whiplash!). Thankfully, the cold is short-lived as temperatures moderate through the middle of the week and we’re back to the upper 40s by Wednesday.