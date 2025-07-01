Note: Today’s blog was written by weather intern Spencer Goldman

Tuesday was a classic summer day in southern New England. Afternoon temperatures reached the upper 80s for most spots, and exceeded 90 in Boston. But the humidity was the real kicker, as dew points hit the low 70s. Afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade overnight, and dew points will also fall from the low 70s to the low 60s on Wednesday.

There could be a few showers for the morning commute for locations along and south of Route 44 and extending into Rhode Island, otherwise Wednesday will be dry.

High clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

Most of Thursday is nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90, but we could see some feisty storms late in the day along with a cold front.

That will wipe out the humidity, knocking dew points way down into the upper 40s and low 50s for Friday. The 4th of July is looking fantastic: mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the low 80s, and low humidity! You may even be able to turn off your air conditioning!

If you’re looking to attend fireworks on Friday, it will be nice across the region!

Saturday will be another nice one, with temperatures in the mid 80s and low humidity.

We warm back up on Sunday and as we head into next week!

Spencer Goldman