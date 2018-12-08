Don’t Let the Sunshine Fool You

We’re off to a chilly start, not only to our Saturday, but also for the weekend.

This morning’s lows were in the single digits for towns in southern NH, with the rest of the region starting off in the low to mid teens and the warmest spot, Boston at just 20°.

For this afternoon, I would highly advise everyone to bundle up if you have outdoor plans today, but if you can reschedule those outdoor festivities to Sunday, then, that might be the safer option.

Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the upper 20s and wind chills will be in the teens for most of the day.

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures slip into the teens for the interior and low 20s within the 495-corridor and SE MA.

Sunday features some improvement in the temperature-department with highs into the upper 30s and wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.

We stay unseasonably cool through most of the next work week, with the only chance for snow flurries will be ocean-effect snow showers for the Outer Cape Tuesday night into early Wednesday, otherwise the next best chance for rainfall across the region will be next Saturday.

At least we are tracking a slight warm-up by the end of the week.