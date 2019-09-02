Dorian A Category 5 Still… Few Storms Here Later Today

Showers and storms move in from our west this afternoon with a few locally strong to severe storms possible across Central Mass points south and west. Temps run in the 70s. Showers and storms are scattered about into this evening. Tomorrow look better, with no storms and highs near 80 inland, 70s at the coast.

Hurricane Dorian continues to maintain category 5 strength this morning with winds of 165mph as it’s nearly stationary over Grand Bahama. Dorian will move slow over the next couple of days, paralleling the east coast of the Southeast United States. A track offshore of 30-50 miles with it’s eye would be substantially better for the Florida coast vs. if the eyewall runs the coast. If the eye makes landfall, then not only would the wind damage be much higher, but so would the storm surge and coastal damage. Too soon to say either way, which way it tracks, thus from the Space Coast of Florida, through the Carolina coast, folks continue to prepare.

Late in the week, Dorian will make a notable move to the northeast. We’ll have to watch it’s exact track too, as a close pass would have implications for us. A hurricane passing just to the southeast of Nantucket, near the “benchmark” of 40N 70W, would bring in strong northeast to north winds through the Cape and Islands and a period of heavy rain for much of eastern Mass. The farther north in the “cone” below, the more impact it would have. Vice versa too… a track in the southern half of the cone would mean little wind and rain, but still high surf and rip currents. The timeframe to watch is Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.