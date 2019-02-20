Dose of Snow, Sleet, and Rain Tonight Into Early Thursday

For your Wednesday evening commute, expect little to no precipitation, it’s after the evening rush that the snow showers begin to slide in from southwest to northeast.

As far as timing, expect the leading shield of snow showers to begin into western MA and central MA between 6PM & 8PM. This line continues its quest across the Bay State from west to east, filling in through 10PM.

Through the overnight, that’s when some snow showers will change to sleet, especially for those across central MA and along and north of the Pike.

South of the Pike and along the immediate coastline, expect snow to sleet to rain through the overnight, lowering the snowfall accumulation as designated on the snowfall forecast below:

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for most of southern New England (besides the Cape and Islands), from 7PM tonight through 7AM Thursday morning for the mixed precipitation, making for slippery travel overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning. Leave some extra time into your Thursday morning commute to clear off your car and to take it slow on back roads and untreated surfaces.

As this system exits to our north and east, we’ll see drier conditions into the afternoon with high temperatures stretching into the mid to upper 40 under mostly sunny skies. That’s certainly enough warmth and sunshine (especially this time of the year with the sun angle) to melt away what we accumulated from overnight.

Friday features sunshine and highs near 40. The rest of the weekend brings sunshine to start, at least on Saturday with highs into the upper 30s, with rain chances Sunday as high temperatures will be catapulted into the mid-40s. Temperatures dive through the day on Monday, and we’re back to below normal high temperatures by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 30.

Got the winter blues after seeing the temperature dive by midweek next week? Well, here’s something to look forward to. We’re just 18 days away from Daylight Saving Time, and 28 days until the First Day of Spring: