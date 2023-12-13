Seasonable air back in place today with highs recovering into the lower 40s. Add in a bit of a breeze, and there will be a bit of a chill in the air today, but not all that bad by mid December standards. Sunshine this morning will mix in with some scattered clouds this afternoon.

Temps do slide quickly this evening, pushing back into the 20s overnight. Tomorrow is a chillier day as highs struggle to get out of the low to mid 30s. While it’ll be below average by 5-8 degrees, it’s the only below average day on the 7day.

We’ll race back to near 50 on Friday and stay there over the weekend.



Sunday night – Monday, a storm will move up the East Coast, delivering the next chance for rain and wind. Showers and a damp breeze may linger into Tuesday too.