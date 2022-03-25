It was quite noisy overnight with thunder, lightning, and downpours rolling through. Over the past 36 hours, backyards got a good drink of water with most towns across the area picking up roughly an inch of rain. That counts when the rain started Wednesday night through this morning. Totals were a little more on the Cape and Islands.

The heavy rain overnight is done but grab the umbrella out the door this morning. There are sprinkles and spot showers and drizzle lingering for a few hours this morning and there’s also the possibility of a pop up shower this afternoon. But with sunshine developing this afternoon, temperatures will get a nice boost with most towns climbing to 60°.

The spotty shower chance will continue through the weekend too. The weekend IS NOT a washout, but you WILL have to dodge a few showers. As mentioned, a pop up shower is possible this afternoon, but they’re very hit and miss. Spotty showers continue through the weekend with the wetter of the two days being Saturday.

The Saturday showers are primarily in the afternoon and evening with the morning being dry. Sunday’s shower chance is similar to today’s with just a pop up isolated shower possible here and there.