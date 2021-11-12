After locking in 10 days in a row of dry weather, that streak ends today as showers and storms come rolling through. While through the morning commute, showers and downpours tend to be isolated, they will become more widespread late-morning through the afternoon. 10am-6pm is the time frame for the bulk of the action. Again, there will be a few brief downpours before that, just not as widespread as what we expect later today.





As the rain ramps up midday-afternoon, localized downpours and gusty winds become an issue. With a quick 1″ of rain is some downpours that form, any drainage areas clogged with leaves will yield to poor drainage street flooding. In addition, thunderstorms that do develop this afternoon may have some rotation to them, so it’s not out the question a severe thunderstorm capable of damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado forms. The highest risk for that tends to favor locations near and south of the Pike. Even without any severe storms, gusty winds, 30-50mph, are expected this afternoon with the strongest gusts across Cape Ann and Cape Cod and Buzzards Bay where a wind advisory is in place.

Rain tapers off quickly from 5-7pm from west to east early this evening.



The weekend does look mainly dry, near 60 tomorrow, near 50 Sunday. With that said, there will be a few hours late tomorrow afternoon/early evening, that some showers/storms do zip through. A few off them may even contain some graupel (soft hail) with really cold air aloft. Even a few flakes will mix in across the higher terrain before the unsettle weather wraps up. Winds get gusty too.



