Giving the way the last 5 weeks have gone, today should come as no surprise. More showers and storms are in the forecast. However, this go around, there is a flood watch posted for a large portion of central and western Southern New England. The highest risk for flooding today will be across CT, western Mass and up into VT. In fact, in Vermont, an additional 3-6″ of rain on top of what’s fallen, will continue to produce significant/damaging flooding, washing out roads as streams and rivers rise rapidly.



While the flooding rains won’t be as severe across eastern Mass and RI, there is the potential of some localized street/poor drainage flooding as showers and storms will be capable of producing, locally, a quick 1-2″ of rain. Those showers and storms will be in and out starting late morning, into the afternoon. We’ll also watch for the potential of a strong storm or two this afternoon with the potential for damaging gusts.

Rain tapers off tonight, and other than a spot showers tomorrow morning, most of Tuesday turns dry with returning sunshine. Tuesday – Thursday offers the best beach/pool weather for the week with highs in the 80s to near 90, hottest Wednesday.

More scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, into the weekend.