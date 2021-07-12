More rain… what else is new? Pretty much everyday this month has had wet weather across parts of southern New England. The only day Boston hasn’t seen measurable rain was on July 5th, but even then, we picked up a trace. As July is now the 5th wettest on record (only 11 days in!), the ground is saturated and we have even more downpours to move through today. The heaviest and most widespread rain will be this morning. We’ll watch out for the risk of localized street flooding and poor drainage flooding with the embedded downpours the move in. With a saturated ground, the risk for localized flooding is higher, so a flash flood watch is in place.

Temps today are stuck near 70 as clouds hang on. The bulk of the rain will be this morning as showers are just isolated this afternoon. While a few scattered showers are possible tomorrow, it won’t be as wet. We’ll warm up toward the end of the week with highs well into the 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday. Those two days look like good pool/beach days overall as storm chances are limited. We will have more scattered afternoon storms Saturday, and Sunday, with the higher risk Sunday.

