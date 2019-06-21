Downpours to Beach Weather Ahead

Rinse and repeat… literally it seems. This morning, we start off with more clouds and more wet weather as another batch of showers and a few embedded downpours need to slide on through. By midday, it’ll seem like we’re turning the corner with brightening skies at times, however, any breaks of sun will just destabilize the atmosphere early to mid afternoon, yielding to a few more scattered showers. It’ll take awhile to completely shake the rain off the radar, but by early this evening, we’ll dry out just in time for the Sox game. Also, if you’re heading to Gillette… there’s a chance for a few passing showers for the tailgates and near the start of the concert before the evening turns mainly dry. Rain is a good thing, just not when Luke Bryan takes the stage.

Tomorrow starts of great as a refreshingly low humidity air mass with some sunshine greets us in the morning. The only issue I see with tomorrow is that there’s a lot of cold air aloft still, and that’ll drive quite a bit of instability. Cumulus clouds billow up around midday and a few isolated, gusty, but brief showers pop up between 2-6pm. The atmosphere overall has limited moisture to work with, so that should allow the pop up showers to be few and far between.

Sunday is perfect. Low humidity, near 85 and even warm across the coast and Cape as a west to northwest wind is strong enough to preclude any sea breeze to kick in. Enjoy!