Downpours to Drying

A surge of mild air comes in with rain and embedded downpours this morning as plenty of moisture comes streaming into the area. Temperatures run close to 60 across eastern Mass through late morning, before abruptly falling back into the 40s this afternoon. Localized downpours drop 1″+ for the hardest hit towns, with most locations falling between 0.50-1.00″ total.

Rain will tapers off from west to east between 2-4pm, with the last locations to dry out being the Cape and Islands. Some breaks of sun are even possible late afternoon west of Boston, especially in Worcester County. Tomorrow will be chilly, near 40, but dry. Thanksgiving will feature another chance for showers.