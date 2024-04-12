Walking out the door this morning, it feels more like a start in early June as temps are running the upper 50s to low 60s and dew points are well into the 50s too, allowing for a muggy feel to the air. We also track rain, localized downpours, even a few embedded thunderstorms zipping through.

To compliment the rain and thunder, we have a whipping wind out of the south, gusting 40-50mph along the coast and down through Southeast Mass. A wind advisory is in place in those locations through early this afternoon.

The bulk of the rain is behind us by 10am, as showers become more isolated in nature after that. It’ll remain mild with temps in the 60s through much of the day as we catch dry breaks from time to time. Winds are still active, but not as strong mid to late afternoon too.

The weekend is ok, not a washout, but not perfect either. Plan on Saturday being cooler than Sunday as a few spotty showers drift through along with a mostly cloudy sky. Temps Saturday run in the upper 40s in the Worcester Hills to the mid 50s near the coast. Sunday, we’ll top off near 60 with sunshine to start, clouds to finish and some late-day showers possible.

Those showers are long gone by Monday morning and the start of the Marathon. Pretty good weather looks to settle in for the race with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60s for highs. While it’s mild for runners, it’ll be nice for spectators. As dew points drop off to near 40 by midday, the humidity will be rather low as a WNW wind around 10-15mph prevails. It’s a mix between a cross and tail wind.