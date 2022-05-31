What a finish to the holiday weekend as we went into full on summer mode yesterday. With highs in the mid to upper 80s for most and relatively low humidity, it was a fantastic pool/beach day for many.



While we certainly start this morning warm and humid, we’ll start to see a dramatic drop off in temps mid to late morning from northeast to southwest, as a cold front comes barreling in from the east. Once the wind shifts to the east/northeast, it won’t take long to go from near/above 80s, back into the 60s. Below is a rough estimate of temps across the region based on the time of day. You clearly can see the progression of cooler air from east to west.



A few scattered showers move in this evening and we’ll be in and out of some scattered showers tomorrow.

One thing is for sure, the pattern for the rest of the week, into the weekend is significantly cooler with many days running in the 60s or 70s over the next week. The highest rain chances this week will be tomorrow and again late Thursday night/Friday. The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable, 70s.