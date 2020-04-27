Dreary Monday… Milder Late-Week

Wet and windy… that’s the theme of this morning, and will continue to be the theme of this afternoon as gusty winds out of the north to northeast continue at 25-40mph as temps get stuck around 40. It’s even cold enough to support some snow flakes in the mix across the interior, although not much will accumulate. We’ll add about another half inch of water through today and tonight, on top of the rain we picked up last night (0.25-0.50″ for most, but 0.75-1.50″ feel across far Southeast Mass).

Drizzle, rain/wet snow flakes remain through this evening, but becomes less widespread by tomorrow morning. After starting tomorrow morning off with a few leftover rain/snow showers, we’ll see improvements through the day with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. It’ll still be cool, low to mid 40s coast to low 50s inland.

Wednesday looks good with sun to increasing clouds before more rain arrives Thursday into Friday morning. By midday Friday, temps jump into the 60s with clouds, breaks of sun, and just a leftover showers or two around. Temps should stay in the 60s to near 70 into the weekend!