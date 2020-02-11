Dreary Today, Lots of Ups and Downs Ahead

We kick off this Tuesday morning with fog, areas of drizzle and showers across the area. With temps near freezing across far northern Mass and southern NH, watch for areas of black ice on untreated surfaces like sidewalks, parking lots and driveways. Keep the umbrella handy up there too as a few sprinkles and light showers hang around this Primary Tuesday.

While temps hold in the mid 30s across southern NH, they will run in the low to mid 40s near and south of the Pike as a chilly rain falls at times through 5pm. After 5pm, we’ll dry out as rain tapers off.

That set’s up a nice day tomorrow with sunshine returning and highs heading into the low to mid 40s.

Initially, with cold, dry air in place Wednesday night/early Thursday, the next storm starts with snow and sleet before going over to rain. the best chance for 1-2″ of snow/sleet is northwest of I-95, where we’ll likely start off with slick travel for the Thursday morning commute. The evening commute features wet weather tapering off.

While sustained cold is not in the forecast, we do have a brief blast of arctic air heading in Friday – Saturday morning. Temps near 30 midday Friday, go back to 15 for Valentine’s Day dinner plans with wind chills near 0. Air temps near 0 Saturday morning. For many, it’ll likely be the coldest night of the winter, including in Boston. The chill is short-lived though as highs head back to near 40 by Sunday.