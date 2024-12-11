After a very dry Fall, that left us deep into drought heading into December, we’re about to get a storm that’ll put a big dent into that rainfall deficit and tamper down the drought status. While it won’t completely eradicated the drought, we’ll likely lose a lot of the severe/extreme coverage area by the time the Thursday update comes out next week. Rain totals run 2-3″ of rain for many with locally up to 4″ in parts of southern New England.

The issue with the rain, is that it can be too much, too fast and a lot of runoff into the small streams or poor drainage areas can yield some localized flooding. A flood watch is up for a large part of New England.

While the rain overall is beneficial for the drought, we’ll also deal with strong wind this afternoon and this evening as warm air breaks out from south to north and temps surge into the lower 60s. Those winds will gusts 40-60mph+, strongest across Southeast Mass early this evening, creating the chance for pockets of tree damage and power outages.

Rain tapers off from west to east around and just after midnight. It’ll be long gone by tomorrow morning, and so will the mild air. Thursday is cold and windy with gusts 30-35mph and highs in the 30s to near 40.

Friday through Sunday look chilly, but dry as highs run in the 30s to near 40, warmest by Sunday.