Drier and Less Humid Friday, Seasonable Saturday and Sunday

A few pockets of downpours are possible later this evening, otherwise we see a gradual clearing of the skies later tonight. Temperatures remain on the warmer side with lows only into the 60s.

Drier conditions return Friday away from the Cape and Islands where some showers will linger until late morning. Highs will stretch into the 80s away from the coastline since we’re tracking another day where the winds are onshore.

We’ll see emerging sunshine Friday afternoon, great for any of your outdoor plans since it will be less humid compared to Thursday. And the nice weather sticks around into the weekend.

This weekend is seasonable with highs into the 70s. Next week, we’re in for a midweek warm-up with Wednesday’s highs into the mid 80s and next Thursday just might be our first 90-degree day for some spots, including Boston.