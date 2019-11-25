Drier and Milder… For Now

A Sunday soaker is now in the rearview mirror as the storm that brought the cold rain and gusty winds is long gone. In it’s wake, a cool breeze prevails today, but one that’ll help dry us out after 1-2.5″ of rain drenched much of the area. Below are some of the higher rain totals that added up.

This afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds prevail with highs near 50. By tomorrow afternoon, we’re in the mid to upper 50s with sunshine and light winds! A great afternoon to hang those holiday decorations or finish up the fall clean-up.

From now, through Saturday, the highest risk of rain rolls in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Temps run near 50, so we won’t have any ice/snow issues here, but rain will slow us down on the roadways.

Thanksgiving turns chilly as morning temps run in the 40s and fall into the upper 30s mid to late afternoon. While it’ll be dry, it’ll also be windy with gusts 30-40mph.

Friday and Saturday look dry and cool, great to pick out that Christmas Tree. Sunday may bring in some more rain.