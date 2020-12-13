Drier and Warmer Sunday, Rain/Snow Showers Monday PM

We’re tracking a warm-up for our Sunday with highs stretching into the upper 50s (unseasonably warm for this time of the year).

The warmth ends today as colder air sinks in for Monday, as a system just skims southern New England to the south, bringing a chance for rain and snow showers Monday afternoon and evening.

Drier and even cooler conditions move in for Tuesday, ahead of our next system for midweek.

That next system will bring a better chance for accumulating snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest on a snowfall forecast as we get closer.

Drier conditions return by the end of the week and into the following weekend, but the cold air sticks around.