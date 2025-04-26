Showers are expected to wrap up this evening after a soggy Saturday across Southern New England.

Behind the rain, colder air moves in overnight, with most places dipping back into the low to mid 40s.

Wind will also pick up, with occasional gusts upwards of 30mph possible Sunday. High temperatures are expected in the 50s but with the wind it will feel like 40s most of the day.

A shower or two is possible mid to late afternoon, otherwise it is at least looking to be a drier day.

Warm weather returns for the work week, with Tuesday nearing 80!