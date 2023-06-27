Editor’s Note:….Meteorological Intern Tyler Hughes is tonight’s author for the blog. ~JR

Today’s meteorology lesson: even when stuck in a gloomy pattern, it’s possible to squeak out a few good days here and there – and that’s just what we’re about to do later this week. To get there, we’ll have to get through some showers and storms over the next day or so first. We saw a few scattered showers around the region today, and that trend will continue through tonight.

Love it or hate it, this pattern is thanks to an upper-level low pressure system that will continue to “hang out” in New England tomorrow – meaning tomorrow is largely a continuation of what we’ve seen the past few days.

I think north and west of the city will see, for the most part, clearing this evening and into tomorrow morning. As we wake up tomorrow morning, a few showers will likely linger around the South Shore and Cape, quickly diminishing as we head into the later morning hours (ironically enough, see the “Not Likely” region on the next map for a rough idea of where these showers will be).

The thunderstorm threat arrives tomorrow afternoon, with the best chance for storminess west of 495, although we can’t rule out a popup shower or storm closer to Metro Boston.

After tomorrow, rain chances drop off significantly from Thursday through Saturday – although we can’t rule out a spot shower or storm these days, there will be a good chance for some sun with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s inland, while remaining in the 70s along the coast, Cape and Islands.

Although we’ll see a drier couple of days, the humidity is showing no sign of retreating. I’d call any day with a dew point over 65 relatively uncomfortable – and although we’ve seen fewer of these days than average this June, the majority of these days have been concentrated in the past week or so. We’ll likely bump that number up to around average by the time all is said and done.

In the 7-day, notice our more significant chance of showers and storms returns Sunday night into Monday. Our early look at the 4th looks dry, but we’ll keep a close eye on the pattern through the end of the week. Moral of the story: our luck may just be changing after all.

Have a great night.

-Tyler