Drier Days Ahead

After a few rounds of showers and downpours for our Wednesday, we’re tracking the return to lower humidity and drier conditions overnight and continuing through the end of the week!

Overnight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will slip into the the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

We’ll kick off the morning commute with temperatures in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday afternoon, with a light breeze out of the northwest, we’ll see high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s, picture perfect for any of those outdoor plans.

High pressure slides in for the end of the week and sticks around for the weekend, helping keep us on the dry-side for through Sunday.

Dewpoints will also be quite comfortable through Saturday, it starts to get a little sticky by Sunday when dewpoints start to increase by Sunday afternoon.

When the dome of high pressure slides just off the northeast coast, we’ll see a shift in the wind direction, and tropical-like humidity will be returning to the area, along with highs around 90° through midweek. A heat wave could be on the horizon, so make sure those AC’s and fans are ready to get a workout.