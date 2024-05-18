For the rest of your Saturday night out, we’ll continue to deal with some spotty light showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There may be a lingering shower early tomorrow morning on the Cape, but most will stay dry all day with cloudy, gray skies. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday won’t be the best day but at least you’ll be able to get out and about and do the things you didn’t get to on Saturday.

After Sunday, the forecast gets a lot better. Monday, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will linger for the morning, but the sun will build in as the day goes on.

After that, a significant warm-up is on the way. Inland temperatures will skyrocket to the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Coastal temps will be cooler in the 70s but it’ll be warm everywhere you look. The best part? We stay dry early next week with chances for rain not until Thursday.